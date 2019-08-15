Report: Celtic looking to sign a goalkeeper with Scott Bain ruled out of action for two months

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has been ruled out of action for two months after sustaining a hand injury, and manager Neil Lennon is set to bring in a cover before the summer transfer window shuts.
The Scotland international featured against Cluj during the week but had been injured since.
The Hoops face Dunfermline come weekend and Craig Gordon is expected to start.
Celtic also have youngster Conor Hazard in their squad as back-up, but Lennon is in the market for an experienced goalkeeper that can take Bain’s place in goal for the next eight weeks.
The 27-year-old has been first-choice at Parkhead since January 2019, and his absence will be a huge blow for the Scottish Premiership giants.
Bain has been in goal for all but one of Celtic’s games this term thus far, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in his absence.
The Hoops star joined Celtic in January 2018, initially on loan from Dundee as erstwhile boss Brendan Rodgers sought another goalkeeper to provide competition for Dorus de Vries, following an injury to Gordon.
Bain signed a four-year contract four months later after impressing, and Gordon has found it hard to return to the starting line-up.
However, the 36-year-old has now been presented with a chance to reclaim his berth, and it remains to be seen if he can grab the opportunity.