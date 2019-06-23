Report: Celtic looking to beat Manchester City to signature of Ecuadorian youngster Jose Cifuentes

According to The Sun, Celtic are ready to beat English Premier League champions Manchester City to the signature of Ecuador youth international Jose Cifuentes.
The 20-year-old midfielder, who plays for America de Quito, caught the eyes of scouts at the recently-concluded Youth World Cup, with sides from Germany and Italy also keen on the £2.5 million-rated whiz kid.
The Hoops can offer him immediate first-team football, but City can’t and are looking to send him on loan to Girona first.
Cifuentes won’t also be able to secure a work permit that will allow him play in England immediately, making his path to senior team football under Pep Guardiola complicated.
However, Celtic should be able to register him immediately given the laws in Scotland, and the chance to play in the Champions League and win regular silverware could be tempting to the Ecuadorian starlet.
Manager Neil Lennon wants to boost his options in the middle of the park, and the young powerhouse has shown he has the talent and potential.
Frenchman Olivier Ntcham is attracting Lyon, and should Celtic cash in, Cifuentes could be the man to replace him.
Nevertheless, Man City remain a more tempting option, and so is the chance to win the Premier League and Champions League in the near future.
The Scottish giants could have a huge battle on their hands for Cifuentes from the look of things.