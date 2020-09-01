Report: Celtic-linked Ryan Fraser wants Newcastle United move but waiting to see if suitors can match their offer

According to the Daily Telegraph, former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has told Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce that he wants a move to St. James Park this summer.

However, the Scotland international is yet to sign the contract that has been offered to him by the Magpies, and he is waiting to see if other suitors can match their offer.





Fraser has also been linked to Celtic and Arsenal, but the free agent could prefer to join Newcastle as that would take him closer to his family in Scotland.

The Toons actually believe they have agreed personal terms with Fraser, but they are waiting for him to confirm that he wants the move.

Bruce wants to get his signings this summer quickly through the door in preparations for the Premier League opener against West Ham United, and Newcastle could be forced to issue a deadline to the 26-year-old and his representatives.

Fraser scored once and assisted four others in 28 league games last term, but his return of seven goals and 14 assists in 38 games in 2018-19 continues to remind suitors of his quality, and West Ham are also keen.

Crystal Palace also had the winger on their radar, offering him a £50,000-a-week deal as reported by The Sun, but they have since pulled out of the race after bringing in Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers last week.