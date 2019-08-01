Report: Celtic leading the race to sign Charlie Allen

According to reports from the Scotsman, Celtic are now leading the race to sign highly-rated young midfielder Charlie Allen.
The Linfield midfielder has been offered the chance by Celtic to train at Lennoxtown ahead of making an offer.
A host of Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester, and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in securing his signature.
The only Championship outfit who showed interest in him were Leeds United. However, the Yorkshire club probably didn’t show enough interest to lure the youngster to join Thorp Arch.
However, it seems the Bhoys are leading the race for the youngster’s signature.
Celtic added two youngsters to their development squad last month, signing goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi and Norwegian defender Leo Fuhr Hjelde on three-year deals.
The Northern Ireland Under-17 international is a highly-talented player who can operate at centre-forward or as an attacking midfielder.