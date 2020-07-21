Report: Celtic keen to sign West Ham forward Albian Ajeti

Scottish champions Celtic are looking to bolster their squad in the summer as they aim to secure their 10th SPL title in a row.

Neil Lennon has said recently that he will be looking to add a few players to his squad, while also admitting that the club could be willing to sell their top players if the price is right.





While signing a goalkeeper and a defender should be Lennon’s top priority, the Bhoys manager is looking to bring in another striker as well this summer.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Celtic have registered an interest in signing West Ham forward Albian Ajeti.

The report claims that Lennon is keen on the Switzerland international. They have made preliminary contacts about his availability. The Bhoys are looking to sign him either on loan or permanently.

Ajeti has struggled to make a strong impact in the West Ham side this season following his £8m move from Basel last summer.

The 23-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances for the Hammers this season. He is yet to start in the Premier League and is reportedly frustrated about the lack of opportunities at the club.

Celtic were keen to bring the striker to Parkhead last summer as well. Now they are willing to try their luck once again, but they are likely to face competition from other Premier League clubs as well.