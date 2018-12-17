Report: Celtic keen to offload Scott Allan

Celtic are expected to remain busy in the January transfer window. Brendan Rodgers will be looking to bolster a few areas of his squad, while he could offload a few players as well.
One of the players who could leave Parkhead in January is Scott Allan.
The midfielder hasn’t played for the Hoops this season and is free to leave in January. His contract is up in the summer, and Rodgers is keen to offload the 26-year-old.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Hibernian is keen to sign him in January with manager Neil Lennon is a big fan of the midfielder.
Allan impressed during his loan spell at Hibs, and Lennon has expressed that he could be ready to offer Allan the chance to resurrect his career in Edinburgh. He said that the club would look to sign him if he is affordable.
Lennon said to The Scottish Sun: “Scott’s under contract. I don’t want to start headlines. He’s a player we like.
“These kinds of players cost a lot of money but if there was an opportunity there we’d look at it, obviously.”
The Glasgow-born midfielder joined Celtic in 2015 and has managed only 17 games in all competitions. He has played for Roetherham, Dundee, and Hibernian in between on loan spells.