Report: Celtic keen on Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor

According to The Sun, Celtic are interested in landing Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor who is now a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.
The 35-year-old isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet despite a succesful career that has spanned over 19 years, and playing for the Hoops and in the Scottish Premiership could be appealing to him.
Champions League football could also make Adebayor choose to play for Celtic, with the English Premier League sides currently interested in him not able to offer European football.
Apart from West Ham United, Sheffield United and Watford, some Serie A sides are also keen on the veteran striker, but it remains to be seen if he is indeed on the radar of Bhoys’ boss Neil Lennon.
Adebayor brings loads of experience to the table, though, having played for the likes of AS Monaco, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, scoring 202 career goals, with 124 of them coming in the English top-flight.
Celtic could do with such a big name player on their bench and in the dressing room, and his influence could come handy as he can help mentor the youth team strikers and Odsonne Edouard.