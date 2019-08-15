Report: Celtic keen on loan deal for Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are interested in securing the services of Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe on loan this summer.
The former Liverpool forward is currently out-of-favour at the Vitality Stadium, with manager Eddie Howe keen to let him leave in order for him to get regular playing minutes.
Celtic aren’t the only side keen on Ibe, though, with Napoli, Fiorentina, Espanyol and Galatasaray all interested in the services of the former England youth international.
While Bournemouth are open to letting him leave, their need for attacking depth could see them block an exit as they are currently without the trio of David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma and Junior Stanislas.
Hoops boss Neil Lennon needs to boost his squad after Romanian side Cluj exposed his side’s need for more quality.
Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by the Romanian champions, and are looking to make necessary additions to the team before summer deadline day.
Ibe, despite featuring in just 17 league games last term – majority of which were from the bench – brings quality to the table and could fancy his chances of getting his career back on track at Parkhead.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once said of him:
“He’s still a brilliant, big, big talent which is very good for English football.”
The former Wycombe Wanderers man left Anfield for the Cherries in the summer of 2016 for £15 million after four goals in 58 appearances over the course of four seasons, and has regularly shown flashes of his huge potential.
Ibe could finally spring to life at Celtic, and it will be interesting to see if the Scottish Premiership giants can get a loan deal for him over the line in the coming days.