Report: Celtic keen on January move for PSG centre-back Moussa Sissako

According to Sportsmail, Celtic are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Moussa Sissako this month after he first caught their eyes during a UEFA Youth League clash against them in 2017.
The 19-year-old isn’t in boss Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans at the Parc des Princes, and is free to leave before the end of the January transfer window in return for a sizeable sell-on agreement.
Hoops boss Neil Lennon wants to boost his squad in order to finish the domestic and Europa League campaigns on a high, and Sissako represents an ideal Celtic signing.
Right-back Jeremie Frimpong has hit the ground running since arriving at Parkhead from Manchester City in the summer for an initial sum of £350,000 that could rise to £1 million, and the French teenager could follow suit.
The PSG defender was strongly linked with a Newcastle United move in the summer, with the French giants reportedly demanding for £2 million.
It remains to be seen if the Mali under-23 international will be a huge hit if signed, and Celtic could have reservations over his fees.
Sissako isn’t short of options, but he will most likely move to where he is guaranteed regular first-team football, and that could be available at Parkhead given their need for defensive depth and cover.
His versatility will also come handy, and it will be interesting to see if Celtic can win the race for his signature.
Sissako is predominantly a left-sided centre-back, but he can also operate on the right side and plays comfortably well on the right of a back three.