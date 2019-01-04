Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Celtic join the race to sign West Brom winger Oliver Burke

4 January, 2019 Celtic, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours, West Brom


According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 04/01/2019 – 14:29), Scottish champions Celtic are one of the clubs interested in signing Oliver Burke from West Brom.

Burke joined the Baggies for a fee in the region of £15m in 2017, but the move has not turned out to be a success.

The 21-year-old hasn’t started a Championship match this season under Darren Moore. The Baggies boss would be prepared to listen to offers on a permanent deal for him, but at this moment, a loan move looks like a more likely option.

The report claims that Brendan Rodgers is looking for two forwards in this window, and he sees Burke as a good creative option.

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this week that Burke could be tempted by the prospect of joining Celtic.

Opinion: Burke is a highly talented young player but he is probably not what Celtic need at the moment. The Bhoys are in desperate need of signing a striker, and signing Burke would be nothing but a huge gamble, something they can hardly afford to do in January.

