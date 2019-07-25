Report: Celtic interested in signing Silvan Widmer

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is keen to sign a second right-back after the capture of Hatem Abd Elhamed, and has reportedly targeted Silvan Widmer from Basel.
According to reports from The Scottish Daily Mail (printed edition), the Hoops are interested in signing Widmer, with the club having “run checks” on the player.
The 26-year-old right-back is a key player for Basel having made 41 appearances for the club last term. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Celtic can actually lure him away, given his importance to his side.
The nine-times capped Swiss international is a fantastic player who is gradually reaching the peak of his career. He provided seven assists last season, and would probably cost around £5 million.
Celtic have been linked with a move for Danny Simpson who is now a free agent. Although Simpson has Premier League experience, Widmer would be a more quality signing.
He is a technically gifted player and would add significant depth and quality to the side. He would be an exciting signing for the club but whether the Bhoys can prise him away remains to be seen.