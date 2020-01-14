Report: Celtic interested in signing Leeds target Ian Poveda

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Scottish Premier League champions Celtic are interested in signing Manchester City teenager Ian Poveda in the January transfer window.
Last week, Leeds Live claimed that Leeds United were in talks to land the England youth international whose contract is set to expire soon.
The report from Leeds Live claimed that the Whites are all set to sign the exciting young winger on a permanent deal, either this month or in the summer after an initial loan period. Leeds have watched the 19-year-old winger in action during a recent City Under-23 game.
Exciting player to watch
Poveda is yet to agree a deal with City and he is available for just a compensation fee under the Bosman ruling. Celtic can land Poveda for a much smaller compensation fee.
He is a highly rated young winger and his age makes him an excellent addition for both Leeds and Celtic. He has done well for the City U-23 side, and would instantly be handed game time on a regular basis.
Celtic have previously pulled off such a deal with Moussa Dembele from Fulham, and it remains to be seen whether they can do it again with Poveda.