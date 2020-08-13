Report: Celtic interested in Shane Duffy

Celtic are interested in signing Shane Duffy from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley are also reported to be interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international defender this summer.





The report has added that earlier this week, Celtic manager Neil Lennon held talks with Duffy – who earns £40,000 per week as salary at Brighton, according to Spotrac.com – over a one-year loan deal.

The former Everton and Blackburn Rovers defender is keen on a season in the Scottish Premiership and wants to play for Celtic, but a deal will depend over loan fee and compromise over wages, according to the report, which has added that the Seagulls are prepared to let him leave this summer.

Good signing for Celtic?

Duffy is a very good defender who would make Celtic better, especially as the Glasgow giants have not been great defensively so far this season.

The 28-year-old has extensive experience, and being a leader at the back, he would bring a sense of seniority and calm in the Hoops’ dressing room.

Celtic are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season for the 10th time in a row.