Report: Celtic interested in Mathias Jorgensen

According to reports from the Daily Record, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are interested in signing Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen this summer.
The 29-year-old could be on his way to Celtic this summer after Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League last season.
The 20-cap Denmark international, who joined Huddersfield for £3.5 million in 2017, could be tempted to move to Celtic in order to play Champions League football.
Jorgensen spent two successful spells with FC Copenhagen where he won five Danish Superliga titles and five Danish cups.
With loads of experience under his belt, he would be the perfect man to be considered as an immediate Dedryck Boyata replacement.
The Hoops are in dire need of defensive reinforcements this summer. Neil Lennon’s back line has been weakened by the departures of Boyata and Filip Benkovic.
Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer are likely to stay, but Lennon still needs one or two quality additions in that department.