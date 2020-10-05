Report: Celtic interested in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson

Celtic are interested in signing Harry Wilson from Liverpool on summer transfer deadline day, according to The Glasgow Evening Times.

It has been reported that the Scottish Premiership giants have enquired about taking the Liverpool winger on a loan deal.





The defender Premier League champions are open to letting the 23-year-old leave, but the Reds would prefer a permanent sale, according to the report.

Leaving Liverpool

Wilson had a good loan spell at Bournemouth last season, although the Cherries suffered relegation to the Championship.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old Wales international winger made 20 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Cherries last season, scoring seven goals in the process.

The Wales international is now in the Liverpool first-team fold, but the youngster is unlikely to play regular first-team football.

A move away from Anfield today does make sense, as Wilson needs to play regularly at this stage of his career to develop and progress.

Move to Celtic

Celtic are a massive club, and under manager Neil Lennon, Wilson will improve and develop.

The Hoops are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row in 2020-21, and they are also in the Europa League.

This means that Wilson will play in a very competitive environment, which can only help him.