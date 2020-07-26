Report: Celtic in talks with Peterborough United for Ivan Toney

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are in talks with Peterborough United over the signing of Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window.

Celtic head of football operations Nick Hammond is trying to reach an agreement with Peterborough in League One in England for the 24-year-old striker, according to the report.





It has been reported that although the Posh have accepted a bid from Brentford – who are in the Championship playoffs and could end up getting promoted to the Premier League – the Glasgow giants have not given up on bringing the former Newcastle United striker to Celtic Park this summer.

Good signing for Celtic

Described by Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony as a player who is “rare to find” on Twitter in June 2020, Toney would be a superb signing for Celtic in the summer transfer window.

100%. Players like him are rare to find. https://t.co/mBkXpG7scy — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 14, 2020

The 24-year-old scored 24 goals and provided five assists in League One for Peterborough this past season, according to BBC Sport.

The Glasgow giants do have a strong attacking lineup, but a player of Toney’s quality and calibre will make them virtually unstoppable in their quest to win the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row in 2020-21.