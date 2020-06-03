Report: Celtic hoping to sign Fraser Forster on another loan deal in the next 48 hours

According to the Daily Mail (via Daily Record), Celtic are keen on securing the services of Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster on another loan deal for next season, and a deal could be wrapped up within the next two days.

The England international, 32, spent last term at Parkhead, helping the Hoops to a ninth consecutive Premiership title while putting in some top performances all-campaign.

Celtic would love to keep him permanently but can’t afford to buy him, with his £70,000-a-week wages one of the stumbling blocks.

Forster still has two years left on his current deal with the Saints, but he isn’t in their first-team plans.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon wants him around for next season’s 10-in-a-row bid, and the Englishman is set to have his Southampton future resolved in the coming hours.

Landing Forster will come as a huge transfer boost for Celtic given his quality and experience, and the veteran goalie will hope to get his international career back on track ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

He last made a Three Lions appearance in 2016, and another impressive campaign next season could see Gareth Southgate consider calling him up.