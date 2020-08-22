Report: Celtic have registered interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon this summer

According to The Athletic, Celtic are one of the clubs to have registered interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon this summer.

The 20-year-old joined Spurs from Fulham for £25 million last summer, but he struggled to impress, making just 12 appearances across all competition at the end of the campaign.





Sessegnon wants to play regularly in 2020-21 and there has been speculation that he could be sent out on loan.

Barcelona were keen, but Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho rejected the idea, and it has emerged that Celtic are also looking at the possibility of a deal.

The youngster isn’t short of suitors despite his struggles over the last two seasons, with Ajax, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United also interested in recruiting his services.

Celtic currently have Greg Taylor and Boli Bolingoli as their left-back options following the departure of Jonny Hayes at the end of last season.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon hasn’t been able to get a quality replacement in for Kieran Tierney since the Scotland international joined Arsenal, and landing Sessegnon, albeit temporarily, will definitely be a huge move.

The former Fulham star banged in 16 league goals and assisted eight others two years ago to help the Cottagers seal promotion to the top-flight, emerging as the Championship Player of the Season as a result.

The England international will definitely tear up the Scottish Premiership given his talents and versatility, but Celtic’s chances of landing him are slim as Tottenham currently plan to have him around for the new season.

Sessegnon would also likely prefer to remain in the EPL should an opportunity to leave Spurs on loan presents itself, and the Hoops may need to look elsewhere if they want reinforcements at left-back.