Report: Celtic have pulled plug on move for former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson

According to The Scottish Sun, former Leicester City right-back Danny Simpson doesn’t want to join Celtic again following the arrival of Hatem Abd Elhamed, as he is not ready to play second fiddle to the Israeli.

The Premier League winner was due to start a trial at Lennoxtown on Sunday, but the plans have been shelved, with manager Neil Lennon set to look at other options.

Simpson was identified as a summer target to boost Celtic’s defensive ranks following the departure of Mikael Lustig, and could have brought the much-needed experience.

However, with Abd Elhamed set to be first-choice next term, the 32-year-old is no longer interested in a move or the trial, and will now look for another club.

The Englishman left the Foxes last month after his contract expired, and is currently a free agent in search of a new experience outside the English top-flight.

Celtic have signed Elhamed from Hapoel Be’er Sheva, and the 28-year-old is set to have a medical and wait for the approval of a work permit

