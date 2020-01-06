Blog Teams Celtic Report: Celtic have monitored Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere in recent months, Southampton also keen

According to Sportsmail, Celtic have monitored Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere in recent months, but they face competition from Premier League duo Southampton and Bournemouth.

The Zimbabwe international has been in red-hot form this term, scoring 17 goals in 19 games for the Ligue 2 side, and he is also attracting Ligue 1 duo Lyon and Marseille.

Kadewere is currently rated £10 million, and it remains to be seen if Celtic will be keen to spend such amount on another striker.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon needs a quality striking cover for Odsonne Edouard in order to boost his side’s chances of winning a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title at Rangers’ expense.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean wants to test himself in the Premier League, though, and he is anticipating offers this month, and that could give Southampton a chance in the race.

Kadewere is proving he knows how to score, and he will definitely be a great addition to the Hoops attack.

However, Edouard remains first-choice, and Celtic won’t be spending that much on a back-up.

Ralph Hassenhuttl wants to lead Southampton to safety, and will look to add to his side’s goals by landing another quality finisher despite Danny Ings’ form.

