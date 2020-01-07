Report: Celtic have made concrete move for Tino Kadewere

Celtic are one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere.
Sportsmail reported yesterday that Southampton and Bournemouth are also in the hunt for the signature of the Zimbabwe international.
The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form this season scoring 17 goals in 19 games for the Ligue 2 side.
According to reports from RMC Sport, Celtic and Qatar Stars League side Al-Rayan are claimed to have made ‘concrete’ moves to sign Kadewere. Al-Ryan have claimed to have made a bid in the region of £6.7 million.
Le Harve are resigned to losing their key striker but any permanent January deal would involve the player being loaned back for the rest of the season.
Good move for Celtic?
The Bhoys are looking to bolster their strike department in the January transfer window.
Neil Lennon’s side are heavily reliant on Odsonne Edouard for scoring goals. And his impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed with several top clubs including Tottenham Hotspur registering interest in him.
Leigh Griffiths has struggled this season for form and fitness, and therefore signing a striker is a priority. Kadewere has been in good form, but Celtic may not entertain the idea of sending him on loan for the rest of the season.