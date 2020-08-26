Report: Celtic have agreed £7.2million fee for Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban

According to Turkish news outlet Haber, Celtic have agreed a £7.2 million fee with Trabzonspor for the signature of striker Caleb Ekuban.

The 26-year-old player has also agreed personal terms with the Hoops and is expected to arrive in Glasgow before the end of the week to undergo a medical and complete the other formalities of the deal.





Celtic manager Neil Lennon brought in Switzerland international striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham United last week, but he still wants more attackers, and Ekuban’s ability to play as a number 9 and on the wings definitely made him an attractive option.

While the Ghanian didn’t particularly impress at Leeds United, he has been in fine form at Turkey, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions last term.

Ekuban’s performances in front of goal helped Trabzonspor to a second-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig and won them the Turkish Cup – their first major silverware in 10 years.

He could also help make history at Parkhead should a move work out given his pace, technical ability and strong physique.

Celtic are looking to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this term, and adding such a striker to their ranks will help boost their chances of beating Rangers to the prize again.