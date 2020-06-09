Report: Celtic face battle from PL club to sign Fraser Forster

According to reports from The Daily Record, Celtic are facing a battle against an unnamed Premier League side to sign Fraser Forster.

Forster joined the Bhoys on loan from Southampton last summer and impressed heavily for them last season. He was a key player for the Hoops as they clinched their ninth consecutive league title.





The Bhoys are keen to sign him this summer, either temporarily or on a permanent basis. He was superb against Rangers in the Betfred Cup final last season.

The Scottish Sun claims that Celtic are ‘desperate’ to have their former goalkeeper return to the club this summer.

However, they are facing competition from an unnamed ‘top four’ Premier League club.

Currently, Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea are occupying the top four positions in the League, so Forster could be wanted by any one of them.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has previously claimed that he wishes to bring both Forster and Mohamed Elyounoussi back from St Mary’s.

Last week, the Daily Record claimed that the Hoops were keen to sign Forster, who is on £70k-per-week wages at St Mary’s, on a season-long loan, and that the deal was expected to happen shortly. However, that hasn’t happened yet.