Report: Celtic eye move for Wil Trapp

Scottish champions Celtic yesterday confirmed the arrival of fellow American international Timothy Weah on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on a deal until the end of the season, but there could be more new faces to arrive at Parkhead in January.
According to reports from the Scotsman, Celtic are keen to sign USA midfielder Wil Trapp.
The 25-year-old defensive midfielder could leave Columbus Crew in MLS after six years of stay at the club, and Celtic are reported to be showing keen interest in signing him.
The Bhoys were also linked with Alberth Elis of Houston Dynamo but the rumour was quashed by the Parkhead club.
Trapp has 177 senior appearances under his belt for the MLS club, and has scored two goals as well. He has also made 11 appearances for his country.
He played in his country’s 3-0 defeat to England at Wembley in November last year.
Trapp is a good player and could be a decent replacement for Scott Brown who is attracting interest from clubs in Australia.