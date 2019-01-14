Report: Celtic eye move for Sunderland striker Josh Maja

Celtic have signed two strikers already in January, but it seems that Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring one more striker this month.
According to reports from The Chronicle, Celtic have joined the race to land Sunderland striker Josh Maja, alongside a whole host of clubs in the Premier League and Championship.
The Bhoys have been extremely busy in the January transfer window, having already secured Oliver Burke on loan from West Bromwich Albion, Timothy Weah and Vakoun Issouf Bayo from Paris Saint-Germain, and Dunajska Streda, respectively.
Maja would be an excellent addition for the Hoops. The Sunderland striker has been in red hot form this season, having scored 15 goals in 29 games. He has been the star performer for the Black Cats, and it’s no great shock that big clubs are interested in him.
The 20-year-old has told Sunderland that he won’t be renewing his contract which means that he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Celtic would have to pay minimal compensation if they sign Maja to a pre-contract agreement. However, according to The Sun on Sunday (13/1; page 59), Maja’s agent is apparently close to agreeing a deal with an unnamed German side, and the news could frustrate Celtic.