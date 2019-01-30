Report: Celtic expected to finalise deal for Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan

According to reports from Fussball Transfers, Celtic are close to signing Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Bhoys are expected to announce the signing of the Dortmund full-back within the coming hours.
Celtic have tried and failed in the moves for Timothy Castagne and Omar Ellabdellaoui, and now Toljan appears to have emerged as their top target before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
The 24-year-old has struggled at Dortmund and hasn’t made a single Bundesliga appearance under Lucian Favre.
Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic boss, is keen to sign a long term replacement for Mikael Lustig and the Hoops are in talks over a loan move for Toljan’s signature.
However, according to Fussball Transfers, there will be no option to sign the player on a permanent deal after the end of his loan spell.
The Daily Record reported that Celtic held talks with the German club on Tuesday night to reach an agreement. And now it seems, the full-back is heading to Parkhead within the next 24 hours.