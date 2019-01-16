Report: Celtic considering part exchange deal to sign Josh Maja

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Celtic are considering making a move for Sunderland striker Josh Maja in the January transfer window.
A host of clubs are interested in signing the in-form 20-year-old striker, but Celtic are looking to snap up the deal by proposing an exciting part exchange move that Sunderland may find very tempting.
The report claims that the Hoops are keen on landing Maja who has scored 15 goals in 29 games this season. The Bhoys are looking to send Jack Hendry to the north-east on loan as part of the deal.
Maja has already turned down a lucrative new contract and he is likely to leave the Black Cats. Celtic would have to pay minimal compensation if they signed him on a pre-contract agreement due to cross border rules.
The report adds that Celtic can also include Lewis Morgan to sweeten the deal. Morgan doesn’t feature in Brendan Rodgers’s plans at the moment, and the deal could see the 22-year-old winger reuniting with his former St Mirren boss Jack Ross.