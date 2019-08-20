Report: Celtic closing in on Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe

According to The Express, Celtic are closing in on a loan move for Bournemouth forward Jordon Ibe as manager Neil Lennon looks to bolster his attack ahead of the September 2 Scottish transfer deadline day.
The 23-year-old is down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium and is yet to make an appearance this term.
Ibe only featured in Eddie Howe’s starting XI on nine occasions last season, and could be on his way out this summer, and while Celtic will love to have him, they face stiff competition from Napoli, Fiorentina and Galatasaray.
The Hoops can land the former Liverpool man for around £20 million, but aren’t prepared to meet Bournemouth’s asking price and are pushing for a loan deal instead.
While Ibe hasn’t particularly impressed since arriving from Anfield in the summer of 2016 for a then-club record £14million, he still has the potential to make Celtic better.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said of him after a game against Everton back in February 2015:
“Jordon was fantastic and was man of the match. It was a sensational performance from him and he’s got a big future.”
Lennon needs a quality attacking addition who can hit the ground running and make an instant impact at Parkhead as Celtic look to retain their domestic treble and impress in the Europa League.
If Ibe, who has flattered to deceive, is capable of doing that remains to be seen, but gambling on the Premier League man, who Brendan Rodgers also tipped for a bright future, could be worth it in the end.