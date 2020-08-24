Report: Celtic close to securing deal for David Turnbull

Celtic are close to securing a deal for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Bhoys have made a renewed approach to sign the midfielder. And a fee is close to being agreed between the two sides.





The highly-rated young midfielder was close to joining Celtic last summer. However, a knee problem meant he failed his medical.

He underwent an operation and missed six months of football, as a result.

The 21-year-old returned to first-team action earlier this year and played twice before the 2019/20 season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, English clubs Newcastle United and Norwich City are showing keen interest in signing him.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants to strengthen his squad this summer, and he has earmarked the Motherwell star as a potential option.

Celtic are reportedly paying just £3 million for Turnbull’s signature. He would come into the side as a direct replacement for Tom Rogic, who is likely to leave the club this summer.

Sky Sports claim that once the transfer fee is set, the agreement of personal terms between player and club is expected to be straightforward.

Turnbull will become Neil Lennon’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham and goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas from AEK Athens.