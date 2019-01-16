Report: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers top of Leicester City’s wish list to replace Claude Puel

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Leicester City have earmarked Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as the potential candidate to take the managerial hot seat if Claude Puel is relieved of his job.
Although Leicester City have won three of their last five Premier League games, the Foxes hierarchy are unhappy with the inconsistency in the side.
Leicester find themselves eighth in the Premier League table, and the report claims that the Foxes boss is battling to save his job. Leicester fans are unhappy with him following a run of poor results, and their defeat to Wolves this weekend could see the Frenchman’s 15-month reign at the King Power coming to an abrupt end.
The Foxes are reportedly lining up options already and Rodgers has emerged as their top target. The former Liverpool boss has won seven consecutive trophies since arriving in 2016, and his commitment to playing attacking football has attracted the former Premier League champions.
Rodgers could win three Scottish Premiership titles in a row with Celtic this season, and it won’t be easy to tempt him away. However, Leicester believe that a return to the Premier League could prove tempting for him, while paying the compensation for him won’t be a big issue for the club.