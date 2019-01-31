Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Celtic battling to seal a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan

Report: Celtic battling to seal a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan

31 January, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from the Daily Record, Celtic are “battling to seal a deal” for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan on transfer deadline day.

The Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers needs to bolster the defence after he admitted that Filip Benkovic will be out of action until at least mid-March.

Rodgers said that he is hopeful of getting “something done” on Thursday, but at the same time added that he doesn’t expect transfer deadline-day to be chaotic at Parkhead.

Celtic have already signed four players this month, but Rodgers might add a fifth new face of the window before Thursday’s deadline.

Oliver Burke, Timo Weah, Vakoun Issouf Bayo have already joined the club while Maryan Shved, a £1.75 million signing, will return to his club Karpaty Lviv for the remainder of the campaign on loan.

The report claims that Toljan is the top target with the Hoops, trying to nail down a loan deal for 24-year-old.

The Dortmund right-back has struggled from playing time this season, and he could become Celtic’s fifth signing of the January transfer window.

Report: Leeds United submit £5m bid for Daniel James
Report: Anthony Limbombe in talks over Newcastle move

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com