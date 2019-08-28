Report: Celtic are likely to miss out on Jose Cifuentes

With the Scottish transfer window still open for one more week, Celtic could be looking to do some late business to bolster their squad.
The Bhoys have signed six players already this summer but there is a feeling that Neil Lennon needs at least one or two more signings to add depth and quality to the side.
Celtic have looked to sign a midfielder this summer and was heavily linked with a move for Jose Cifuentes.
The Hoops thought they nearly captured David Turnbull early in the window, but a medical problem killed the deal completely.
The 20-year-old Ecuador youth international midfielder was also wanted by Manchester City during the summer, but it seems both Celtic and City won’t be signing him.
According to a report back in July, the America de Quito star was interested in moving to Celtic after the Scottish champions showed interest in him.
However, the Scottish Sun are now reporting that the youngster will be heading to join Portuguese giants Porto instead.
Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Porto want to finalise a deal for him ASAP, which leaves Celtic suffering yet another transfer blow in the summer window.