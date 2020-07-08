Report: Celtic are in contact with Joe Hart’s agent

It is an open secret that Celtic need to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

The Bhoys will be looking to win the fabled 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row next season, and the club must do everything to bolster their goalkeeping position.

With less than a month left before the beginning of next season, Celtic find themselves in a strange situation.

The Hoops were heavily interested in signing Fraser Forster on another loan or permanent deal this summer. The Southampton goalkeeper impressed heavily on loan during the last season.

However, he has decided to fight for his places at the Premier League club, and as a result, Celtic are looking for options elsewhere.

According to reports from The Athletic, Celtic have made contact with the agent of Joe Hart, who is a free agent at the moment.

The 33-year-old England goalkeeper, who has won two Premier League title with Manchester City, is without a club at the moment following the expiry of his contract at Burnley.

He would be a good signing for the Scottish champions due to his experience, but across spells at Manchester City, Torino, West Ham and Burnley, Hart has conceded from over a third of the shots he’s faced in the last five years.

At the moment, Scott Bain remains Celtic’s only senior goalkeeper at the club following Craig Gordon’s departure on a free transfer to Hearts last week.

It is imperative that the Bhoys must sign at least one goalkeeper in the next few weeks who can challenge Bain for the starting role.