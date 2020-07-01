Report: Celtic and Wolves to miss out on Lars Dendoncker

According to Goal.com (Transfer Live blog, 13:36, June 30, 2020), Celtic and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to miss out on the signing of Lars Dendoncker to Brighton and Hove Albion.

It has been reported that Dendoncker has turned down the chance to join Wolves to make a move to Premier League rivals Brighton.





Scottish Premiership giants Celtic also wanted to sign the 19-year-old central defender, and so did Italian giants AS Roma and Inter Milan, but the Club Brugge teenager has decided to make the switch to the Seagulls instead, according to the report.

Dendoncker is the younger brother of 25-year-old Belgium international Leander Dendoncker, who can operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder and has been on the books of Wolves since 2019.

Good decision?

Dendoncker is only 19 years of age and is far from the finished article, and it is very likely that he will not pay regularly for the Brighton first team next season.

However, the central defender is very talented, and playing in a competitive environment and surrounded by experienced players will help, regardless of whether the Seagulls are in the Premier League or in the Championship next season.

Brighton are in danger of getting relegated from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of the season.