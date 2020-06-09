Report: Celtic and Rangers keeping tabs on Peterborough striker Ivan Toney

According to Peterborough director of football Barry Fry, Celtic and Rangers are both interested in securing the services of striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The 24-year-old had scored 26 goals in 39 games for the League One side so far this term before the campaign was halted due to coronavirus, and he is a wanted man in the Scottish top-flight.





Rangers could be without Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos for next season, while his Celtic counterpart Odsonne Edouard is a wanted man in the Premier League.

The Old Firm rivals could find themselves in need of a quality finisher and could both be battling for Toney’s signature, with Celtic already showing interest back in January.

However, they will have to part with £15 million to have a chance of landing the English hitman.

“I’ve had agents on telling me that Rangers and Celtic are very interested. But I haven’t had any calls from either Rangers or Celtic, personally,” Fry told the Daily Mail (via The Scottish Sun)

“If they have any sense, they’ll pay us £15million to get him.

“If they haven’t any sense at all, then I won’t be hearing from them.”

With Peterborough unable to secure Championship promotion, Fry has admitted that Toney is for sale, but only for the right price.

The former Newcastle United youth player is also wanted by clubs in the Bundesliga, English Championship and MLS, and it’s hard to see Celtic or Rangers beating them to his signature as they definitely won’t be keen to sign a player for £15 million right now.