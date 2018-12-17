Report: Celtic and Rangers eye move for Glen Kamara

Glasgow Rangers have moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table after the Gers won 1-0 against Hamilton at Ibrox on Sunday.
With no European games to focus on, surely Steven Gerrard and his troops should fancy a shot at the title. And for that, the Gers board need to back him up during the January transfer window.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Rangers are set to reignite their interest in Glen Kamara. However, the Gers are expected to face strong competition from Derby County and arch rivals Celtic.
The Dundee star is out of contract in the summer and the club could look to cash in on the Finnish midfielder in the January transfer window.
Kamara has impressed during his two seasons with the Dark Blues, and could be a fantastic addition for Rangers who are looking for reinforcements in the middle of the park after Ovie Ejaria’s loan deal was terminated.
Celtic are also keen for his signature, and therefore Rangers will have to act quickly if they are serious about landing the 23-year-old.