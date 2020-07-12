Report: Celtic and Leicester City want Kyle Joseph

According to The Sun, Celtic, Sheffield United and Leicester City are interested in signing Kyle Joseph from Wigan Athletic in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wigan, who are playing in the Championship in England at the moment, are looking to sell players after going into administration.





United, who are flying in the Premier League and are aiming for the European places, are reportedly interested in the 18-year-old striker.

Leicester, who are managed by Celtic’s former manager Brendan Rodgers, are chasing the Scotsman as well, while the Hoops admire him, according to the report.

The Sun has added that Joseph will choose the club that ‘offers the clearest route to the first team’.

Advantage Celtic?

Leicester and the Blades are established clubs in the Premier League, and it is going to be hard for Joseph to break into their teams in the next one or two years.

True, Celtic have a strong attacking lineup as well, but the Glasgow giants do give chances to young players.

If the teenager does well in training and progresses well for the youth team, then he will get chances at Celtic, and this may persuade him to choose the Hoops over Leicester and United.