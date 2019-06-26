Report: Celtic and Derby County want Paddy McNair

According to an exclusive report from TeamTalk, Celtic are interested in signing Paddy McNair from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old joined Boro last season from Sunderland, and made 23 appearances in all competitions.
The 29 times capped Northern Ireland international, who can play in midfield or defence, has struggled for regular game time.
Although the new Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate wants to take a close look at him before making any decision, the club hierarchy are tempted to cash in on the former Manchester United player.
Newly promoted Premier League club Sheffield United are interested in signing him, while Championship outfits Derby County and Blackburn Rovers are equally keen.
However, McNair may find it hard to refuse if Celtic come up with an offer for him.
He is a versatile player, and could be a valuable addition for the Bhoys. McNair has age on his side, and the lure of playing in the Champions League could tempt him to move to Glasgow.
The Boro midfielder has the potential and ability to become a long-term replacement of Scott Brown, while he can also play in the defence – a position Celtic need to bolster this summer.