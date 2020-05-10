Report: Celtic and Brighton interested in Abdul Mumin Suleman

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic are interested in signing Abdul Mumin Suleman from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in securing the services of the 21-year-old centre-back this summer.
The Ghanian, who stands at 6ft 3in, is out of contract at Nordsjaelland and is available on a free transfer, according to the report.
The report has added that Suleman wants to join a club who can offer him “significant first-team playing time”, with Gent, Mechelen, Brondby, Espanyol, Getafe and Nimes having scouted him this season.
Celtic move better
Brighton are in the Premier League – for the time being – but Celtic would be a better choice for Suleman.
At the Seagulls, the youngster will not get enough chance in the first team, as the team will either be aiming for promotion from the Championship next season or fighting hard to stay in the Premier League.
Of course, there will be pressure at Celtic, who will be aiming to win domestic trophies and also compete in Europe, but if Suleman makes his name at the Hoops, then he could earn a move to a club much bigger than Brighton in the Premier League in the future.