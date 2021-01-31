Report: Castellon want Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has revealed that Spanish second-tier outfit Castellon want to sign Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez before the end of the January transfer window.

Hearing from Spain that Castellon were hoping to tempt Pablo Hernandez back there this month but it won’t happen. Leeds not willing to lose him. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 31, 2021

However, the 35-year-old is set to remain at Elland Road beyond tomorrow’s deadline as the club are not keen on losing him right now.





Sportslens View

Despite playing 36 league games in the Championship last term as Leeds secured promotion, Hernandez has had to play a bit-part role in the Premier League this season, starting just two of the seven appearances he has made in the competition.

Nevertheless, he has weighed in with two assists, and Castellon are hoping to recruit his services as they look to escape relegation to the third division.

The Spanish outfit are currently 19th in the table after 13 losses, four draws and six wins in 23 games, and they need to make quality signings this month in order to boost their chances of staying up.

Hernandez featured for Valencia, Cádiz, Getafe and Rayo Vallecano before joining Leeds in the summer of 2016, and Castellon know his experience would come in handy in their bid for survival.

The midfielder has 34 goals and 39 assists in 160 league appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and he definitely would deliver the goods in the La Liga 2.

Hernandez has around 18 months on his current deal at Elland Road, and while he will most likely remain a squad player going forward, an exit might not be on the cards until he sees out his deal.

A return home will definitely be appealing to the Leeds star, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.