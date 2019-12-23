Report: Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival at Everton appears to have changed Lucas Digne’s mind about a possible January move to Lyon

According to TF1 (via GFFN), Everton left-back Lucas Digne had been convinced about a possible move to Ligue 1 side Lyon next month, but the arrival of manager Carlo Ancelotti appears to have changed his mind.
The French giants – currently in 12th place in the league table and 12 points adrift the automatic Champions League spots – are looking to make key and quality additions to their squad in January in order to turn their campaign around, and they have Digne on their radar.
TF1 claims that the France international had been convinced about the Lyon project, but the extent of Everton’s ability to keep hold of him has been further strengthened by the arrival of the Italian manager.
Ancelotti is one of the biggest managers on the planet, and he has already set a top-four target for the Toffees ahead of next season.
Everton owner and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri will definitely be backing the 60-year-old in subsequent transfer windows, and Goodison Park will surely start to attract some of the biggest names in the market due to his presence.
Digne is without a doubt one of the best in his position on the planet, and he remains key to Everton’s plans going forward.
He can further become a better player under the tutelage of the former Napoli boss, and that remains one of the several reasons why he has most likely changed his mind concerning a January exit.