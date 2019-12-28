Report: Carlo Ancelotti wants Lorenzo Insigne at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has earned success at almost every club he has managed. The three-time Champions League winner is determined to take the club to the Champions League in the long run, and Everton must back him in every possible way to make it a reality.
For the short term, he has expressed his desire to bolster the squad in January. And it seems he is ready to return to one of his former clubs to sign the right profile of players.
According to reports from Le 10 Sport, the former Napoli boss will be looking to bring Lorenzo Insigne to Goodison Park in January.
The 28-year-old is one of many players to have fallen out with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis this season, and the Italian attacking midfielder would welcome a move to the Premier League.
Ancelotti worked with Insigne at Naples and they nearly won the league title together last season. Insigne has scored four goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Napoli this season, and he would be a superb addition for the Toffees.
Scouting report
Insigne is a natural left-winger who likes to drift into spaces. He has an eye for a pass, and loves to play through balls for teammates. Adept at spraying out both short and long passes, the Italian possesses excellent playmaking capabilities.
On top of that, he has a penchant for getting into the box and scoring goals. He likes to shoot from distance and is a big-hearted player. While he is not known for his crossing from the flanks, he makes up for it with his excellent hold-up play, allowing his teammates to find spaces which he can exploit with a brilliant through ball.