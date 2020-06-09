Report: Carlo Ancelotti has called Thiago Silva about Goodison Park move as Everton are handed boost after PSG opt against handing him new deal

According to le10sport, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has called Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva to convince him about moving to Goodison Park this summer.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season and the French giants have opted against extending his deal beyond 2019-20 after both parties couldn’t agree to new terms.





Silva wasn’t ready to accept a significant pay-cut to remain at Parc des Princes, but it appears Everton are ready to meet his demands and have reportedly offered him a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old is also wanted by AC Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Silva has been with the PSG since the summer of 2012, playing over 300 games across all competitions and winning it all domestically.

He featured in 30 games before the French league came to an abrupt end, and still has what it takes to improve Everton’s defence for a season or two.

Ancelotti wants a reunion after they successfully worked together at Milan, and landing such a veteran for free would be a steal for the Toffees.

The club’s crop of defenders can learn a lot from Silva, and having him and a few other quality signings this summer can help boost their top-six chances going forward.