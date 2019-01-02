Report: Cardiff City beat Everton & West Ham to Nantes’ Emiliano Sala, agree £20million fees

Cardiff City have agreed a £20million deal to sign Nantes’ striker Emiliano Sala in January, according to Sport24.
All that is left is for the Argentine to agree personal terms with the Premier League strugglers, but the deal comes as a huge blow for the likes of West Ham United and Everton who have both been keen on Sala.
As reported by Sportsmail, the two clubs sent scouts to watch the 6ft 3ins hitman during last month’s Ligue game between Nantes and Marseille, while Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock and assistant Kevin Blackwell were also present to run the rule over him.
Given their recent struggles, Everton could do with a prolific striker in the form of Sala, while West Ham won’t also mind adding such player to their ranks in their bid to qualify for Europe.
The 28-year-old has 12 goals and two assists in 16 Ligue 1 games this season, and looks a perfect fit for the English top-flight.
Cardiff need to score more goals and win more points if they are to survive in the Premier League, and the Argentine late bloomer will be a great addition to their cause.
However, Everton and West Ham have been potentially dealt a huge blow if Sala indeed moves to the Welsh side.