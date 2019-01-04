Report: Cardiff and Crystal Palace receive boost in the race to sign Josh Maja

Sunderland have suffered a huge blow today after the club owner confirmed that exciting young striker Josh Maja will not be signing a new contract.
The club offered him seven times his current wage package to persuade him to stay at the club. However, the 20-year-old will not be signing a new deal.
The Black Cats chairman Stewart Donald revealed on Twitter that he only found out about Maja’s change of heart following a phone call from a Sky Sports News reporter.
@SunderlandAFC Josh Maja update. Yesterday Josh asked to see Jack to say he will sign. Today I got a call from Sky TV saying he won’t sign. Josh advised his agent has said don’t sign but no courtesy to tell the club – Also we offered what the agent indicated!!! Busy January ahead
Maja told boss Jack Ross on Thursday that he wanted to stay at Sunderland, but changed his heart, and told the club of his decision at a meeting on Friday lunchtime.
The news will come as a boost for both Cardiff City and Crystal Palace. The two clubs are reportedly linked with a move for the young striker who has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far.
Both the Premier League clubs are looking to bolster their attacking department, and while they would like to bring in experienced players, Maja could be a decent option, given the form he is in.