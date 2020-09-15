Report: Cameron Carter-Vickers close to joining Bournemouth from Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth are interested in signing Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

It has been reported that Bournemouth, who are playing in the Championship this season after getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, are close to finalising a deal with North London club Tottenham over the transfer of Carter-Vickers on a permanent contract.





It has been claimed that the Cherries have identified the 22-year-old central defender as a potential replacement for Nathan Ake.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international central defender recently left Bournemouth for Manchester City in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £40 million.

A number of clubs made contact with Tottenham regarding Carter-Vickers, but the Cherries have moved ahead in the race and are close to securing the services of the USA international on a permanent contract, according to the report.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur makes sense

Carter-Vickers has been at Tottenham since 2009, but the 22-year-old central defender has failed to establish himself in the North London club’s first team.

The USA international has had loan spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town in recent years.

It is clear that the youngster is not going to get much playing time at Spurs, and a move to Bournemouth in the Championship makes sense.