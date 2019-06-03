Report: Caleb Ekuban close to Leeds exit

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are close to finalising Caleb Ekuban’s permanent move to Trabzonspor.
The Whites are looking to get rid of their fringe players this summer, and the Championship club are expected to confirm the 25-year-old’s departure in the coming days.
The report claims that Leeds are looking to raise money and free up the wages to bring in new players this summer. Ekuban, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Trabzonspor, is not in Marcelo Bielsa’s long term plans, and is surplus to requirements at Elland Road.
The former Lumezzene striker scored eight goals in all competitions as well, and it convinced the Turkish Super Liga side to take up a pre-agreed option to sign him permanently.
He was not in Bielsa’s plans before the season began, and the club feel he is not the answer to Leeds’ goalscoring issues.
Leeds have negotiated a seven-figure sum for his permanent move.
The report adds that Yosuke Ideguchi, Laurens De Bock and Samuel Saiz could follow Ekuban out of the club this summer.