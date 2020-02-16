Report: Burnley striker Matej Vydra had agreed terms to join Rangers in January

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Glasgow Rangers had agreed a deal with Burnley to sign Matej Vydra during the January transfer window, according to reports from The Athletic.
The 27-year-old, who scored during Burnley’s 2-1 win over Southampton during the weekend, was close to joining the Ibrox outfit on the transfer deadline day.
The report claims that the Gers had agreed to sign him on loan with an option to buy, provided Sean Dyche was able to bring in a replacement.
The Czech Republic international, who joined the Clarets in 2018 from Derby County, had agreed terms and had spoken to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
He was very excited to join Rangers and seek new adventures as he wasn’t getting regular games at Turf Moor. However, the deal didn’t materialise.
Dyche insisted that Vydra wasn’t close to leaving the club. The report adds that initial talks also took place last week between Burnley and Lokomotiv Moscow over the transfer of Vydra.
Vydra is a very good player and he didn’t let the transfer window frustration affect him. In fact, he used it as a motivation to impress his boss, and proved a point at St Mary’s on Saturday when he came off the bench and scored the winner.
Rangers will see it as a missed opportunity, while Vydra will be aiming to cement his place in the side following his impressive performance on Saturday.