Report: Burnley planning record-equalling £15million bid for West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson

According to The Sun, Burnley are planning to table a £15million bid for the services of West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson this summer.
The 29-year-old will fancy the chance to play in the English top-flight again after the Baggies missed out on promotion following their play-offs semi-final loss to Aston Villa.
Clarets boss Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer of Dawson and is now willing to splash the cash on him, equalling the club record fees spent on Ben Gibson and Chris Wood.
West Brom will be forced to cut costs after having to play in the Championship for the second season running, and they will most likely let the English defender go.
Dawson’s ability to play at both right-back and centre-back will surely come handy at Turf Moor, and the club could decide to cash in on James Tarkowski should they secure his signature in the coming weeks.
The West Brom ace scored three goals and assisted two others in 43 league games in 2018-19, and Burnley can surely do with some of his goals at the other end of the pitch.