Report: Burnley keen on Norwich City’s Nelson Oliveira

According to reports from Teamtalk, Premier League club Burnley are one of the four clubs showing keen interest in signing Norwich City forward Nelson Oliveira.
The Clarets are not the only club interested in him. The report claims that Premier League rivals Huddersfield Town are also keeping an eye on the 27-year-old.
Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Derby County are also keen.
The Portugal international, who has represented the country 17 times, has found himself frozen out by Norwich this season.
He has scored 20 goals in 70 games since a £5 million move to Norwich two-and-a-half-years ago. He has 18 months left on his current deal, and Norwich are looking to offload him.
Both Middlesbrough and Derby County are chasing promotion this season, and Oliveira could be attracted to join them. However, he could be tempted to move to the Premier League, should there is an offer on the table.
Huddersfield are placed bottom in the Premier League, and are almost certain to get relegated. Burnley are 16th in the table, three points above the drop zone.